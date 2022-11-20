Booker T Says Nick Aldis Is "Past His Prime", Describes NWA As A Waste Of Time

During the latest Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T spoke about Nick Aldis in NWA, and was also asked if he thinks Aldis is "past his prime" to be a World Champion in another company.

“Yeah, he is, he’s past his prime… He really wasted a lot of time trying to make that thing work. Nick Aldis was one of the first guys that I remember having any type of recognition in that company when they kicked back off, and it seemed like he wanted to be the guy that wore that NWA Championship that brought that NWA brand back to the forefront of professional wrestling.”

On the difficulty of bringing the NWA back:

“You know what, I didn’t see one Nick Aldis match in the NWA. I’m gonna tell you that right now, so I’m not going to sit here and say I saw a whole lot or anything like. But to try to bring that brand back, it’s almost impossible. I mean, the NWA is a relic of what professional wrestling was back then.”

On his issues with NWA's product: