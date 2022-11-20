Pro Wrestling Photographer Bob Mulrenin Passes Away

The pro wrestling world is mourning the loss of wrestling photographer Bob Mulrenin who recently passed away.

Mulrenin had worked for IMPACT wrestling who paid tribute in a post on Twitter:

“The IMPACT family sends our condolences to the friends and family of one of the best, Bob Mulrenin. Bob’s unselfish demeanor made all who knew and worked with him better.”

As well as IMPACT, Bob had worked for WWE, AEW, and many independent events. He also worked as a photographer for Ringside Collectibles and WrestlingFigs.com.

WNS extends our deepest and heartfelt condolences to Bob Mulrenin’s family and friends on his loss.