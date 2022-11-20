WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Pro Wrestling Photographer Bob Mulrenin Passes Away

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 20, 2022

The pro wrestling world is mourning the loss of wrestling photographer Bob Mulrenin who recently passed away.

Mulrenin had worked for IMPACT wrestling who paid tribute in a post on Twitter:

 “The IMPACT family sends our condolences to the friends and family of one of the best, Bob Mulrenin. Bob’s unselfish demeanor made all who knew and worked with him better.”

As well as IMPACT, Bob had worked for WWE, AEW, and many independent events. He also worked as a photographer for Ringside Collectibles and WrestlingFigs.com.

WNS extends our deepest and heartfelt condolences to Bob Mulrenin’s family and friends on his loss.


