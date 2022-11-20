Jamie Noble To Make In-Ring Return For WWE

Jamie Noble has announced that he will be making his in-ring return at the December 11 WWE live event in Charleston, West Virginia. Noble’s last match was in June 2015 when he teamed with his J&J Security partner Joey Mercury and defeated Seth Rollins in a handicap tag match.

Jamie Noble currently works as a producer for WWE and is often seen on screen breaking up brawls.

He posted on Instagram:

“It’s Official!! On December 11 at the Charleston Civic Center, Charleston, WV. I will compete for possibly my last time in wrestling under the greatest company of all time WWE.

“It’s been roughly 11 years since I was forced out of the ring. Now I’m going to have one more opportunity in front of my people my state my family!

“I promise you I will walk out a winner or I will go out on my shield giving the best performance I can give. all the support I can get will be so greatly appreciated to show that I can still go!

“Thank you all!! God bless you and God bless WV!!”

Seth Rollins responded and ask if Noble was up to challenging him for the WWE United States Championship.