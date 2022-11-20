MJF Issues First Comments Since Winning AEW World Championship

During the main event of the AEW Full Gear 2022 pay-per-view, MJF defeated Jon Moxley to win the AEW World Championship, his first and also the youngest world champion in the promotion's history.

His win was aided by William Regal who turned heel and handed MJF brass knuckles, which MJF used to knock Moxley out to win.

During the post-PPV media scrum, MJF commented on his big win:

“AEW is now destination television once again. The ship has been steered properly once again. This belt is the most important belt in this entire sport and it’s thanks to 3 letters. It isn’t AEW, and I know for a motherf**king fact it isn’t MOX… it’s MJF.”

MJF refused to take any questions and said:

“Thank you. F**k you. Bye. Champ’s f**king out baby!”