Inaugural IWGP Women's Champion Crowned at NJPW/Stardom Historic X-Over

KAIRI has been crowned the inaugural IWGP Women’s Champion.

She defeated Mayu Iwantani in the main event of Sunday morning’s NJPW x Stardom Historic X-Over event. KAIRI's big win came when she defeated Iwatani with the Insane Elbow off the top rope.

Following the match Iwatani and KAIRI were emotional and NJPW president Noaki Sugabayashi presented KAIRI the championship as she posed with Bushiroad president Takaai Kiwani. Then as she was cutting an emotional promo, Tam Nakano came out and challenged KAIRI to a match at Wrestle Kingdom 17, which she accepted.