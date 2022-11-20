The Rock Reveals Legendary WWE Hall Of Famer As His Dream Opponent

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has stepped toe to toe with many of the biggest names of pro wrestling, but there was one who alluded him during his career and one he would loved to have had a match with.

The Rock revealed on Instagram that the late great "Macho Man" Randy Savage would have been his dream match:

"That’s a Saturday wrap. Another ones bites the dust in the #ironparadise. Feelin’ Macho in my "Ohhhh Yeah" shades.(Savage was always my dream match as it would’ve been an honor to share the squared circle with him."