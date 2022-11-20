3-Hour Best Of WWE: WarGames Matches Compilation Added To Peacock and WWE Network

A new compilation called "The Best Of WWE: WarGames Matches" has recently been added to Peacock in the United States and the WWE Network everywhere else.

The compilation features WarGames Matches from legends such as Sting, Dusty Rhodes, Ric Flair and The Steiner Brothers and will be hosted by WWE The Bump’s Matt Camp with an impressive 3-hour run time.

Check out a synopsis of the compilation below:

“Legendary factions, tag teams, and individual Superstars go to war in the iconic WarGames Match. The Four Horsemen, The Road Warriors, Team Ripley, Team Baszler, and more do battle inside a massive steel cage surrounding two rings.”

- The Road Warriors, Nikkita Koloff, Dusty Rhodes and Paul Ellering vs. The Four Horsemen - The Great American Bash 7/4/1987

- The Road Warriors, The Midnight Express and Steve Williams vs. The Fabulous Freebirds and The Samoan Swat Team - The Great American Bash 1989

- The Four Horsemen vs. Sting, Brian Pillman and The Steiner Brothers - WCW WrestleWar 1991

- Dusty Rhodes, Dustin Rhodes and The Nasty Boys vs. Terry Funk, Arn Anderson, Buckhouse Buck and Colonel Robert Parker - WCW Fall Brawl 1994

- Pete Dunne, Ricochet and The War Raiders vs. The Undisputed Era - NXT TakeOver: WarGames 2018

- Team Ripley vs. Team Baszler - NXT TakeOver: WarGames 2019