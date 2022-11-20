NJPW STRONG - New Japan Showdown Night 3 Results, Los Angeles, California - 11/19/22

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 20, 2022

NJPW recently held the third day of their STRONG: New Japan Showdown Event, from the Vermont Hollywood in Los Angeles, California.The main event featued Homicide going up against "Filthy" Tom Lawlor

Check out the results from the show, courtesy of NJPW1972.com:

- Peter Avalon def. Keita in a Singles Match.

- Bullet Club (Chris Bey and El Phantasmo) def. Blake Christian and Mascara Dorada in a Tag Team Match.

- Homicide def. "Filthy" Tom Lawlor in a Singles Match.

NJPW STRONG takes place every Saturday on NJPW World and FITE TV.