NJPW STRONG - New Japan Showdown Night 3 Results, Los Angeles, California - 11/19/22

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 20, 2022

NJPW STRONG - New Japan Showdown Night 3 Results, Los Angeles, California - 11/19/22

NJPW recently held the third day of their STRONG: New Japan Showdown Event, from the Vermont Hollywood in Los Angeles, California.The main event featued Homicide going up against "Filthy" Tom Lawlor

Check out the results from the show, courtesy of NJPW1972.com:

- Peter Avalon def. Keita in a Singles Match.
- Bullet Club (Chris Bey and El Phantasmo) def. Blake Christian and Mascara Dorada in a Tag Team Match.
- Homicide def. "Filthy" Tom Lawlor in a Singles Match.

NJPW STRONG takes place every Saturday on NJPW World and FITE TV.

Kenny Omega To Have Major Involvement At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17

AEW star Kenny Omega has challenged a top NJPW star to a match at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17. During the post-Full Gear media scrum, AEW Presi [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Nov 20, 2022 07:36AM


