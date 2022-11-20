What Went Down After AEW Full Gear 2022 Went Off The Air?

In a report from PWInsider, after AEW Full Gear 2022 went off the air on Saturday night, Wheeler Yuta, Claudio Castagnoli, and Bryan Danielson all came down to the ring to check on Jon Moxley, following the brass knuckles KO shot he took from MJF.

Those in attendance chanted "Thank you Moxley" while Yuta, Claudio, and Danielson explained to Moxley what happened as he came to.

They all hugged before Moxley threw a chair to the ground and left through the crowd.