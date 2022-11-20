WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Vickie Guerrero Pays Touching Tribute To Eddie Guerrero At AEW Full Gear

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 20, 2022

AEW paid tribute to Eddie Guerrero ahead of Jade Cargill’s TBS Championship defense against Nyla Rose at Saturday's Full Gear 2022 event.

Guerrero died 17 years ago this month at the age of 38 and last night his widow Vickie accompanied Nyla Rose for her AEW TBS Title match against Champion Jade Cargill paid their respects.

Guerrero and Rose came to the ring in a low-rider, and Vickie wore an ‘I’m your Mami’ shirt, a nod to Guerrero’s memorable "I’m your Papi" that he used to wear.

Check out the touching entrance below:


