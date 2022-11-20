WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Revolution 2023 Date & Location Announced

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 20, 2022

AEW’s first pay-per-view of 2023 has been announced. Revolution, have now been revealed.

During the post-show media scrum for AEW Full Gear, AEW President Tony Khan confirmed that AEW's first PPV of the new year, Revolution is scheduled for March 5, 2023.

The show will take place at Chase Center in San Francisco, California. This will be the first time that AEW has run a show in the venue.

The go-home editions of Dynamite and Rampage will air from the Cow Palace in Daly City, California on March 1 and 3 respectively.

