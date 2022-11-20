WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Tony Khan Addresses Why He Booked Colt Cabana On AEW Dynamite Recently

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 20, 2022

During the AEW Full Gear post-event media scrum, Tony Khan addressed booking Colt Cabana on a recent episode of AEW Dynamite.

He also commented on the rumors of whether or not CM Punk ever wanted Cabana out of the company. Ultimately the answer was no, Punk never made any requests.

In regards to using Cabana on Dynamite Khan responded that Colt "is a great babyface" that people get behind and thus was his reason for using him against Chris Jericho for the Ring of Honor Championship.

AEW Full Gear Post Event Media Scrum | 11/19/22


Tags: #aew #tony khan #cm punk #colt cabana

