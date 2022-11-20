Tony Khan Comments On "Interim" Status Of AEW World Championship

During the post-event media scrum after AEW Full Gear 2022, Jamie Hayter and Tony Khan were posed a question about the "interim" status of the title.

Jamie Hayter did not answer but Khan did, noting that it is a new championship, Khan said:

“It’s a new championship reign absolutely and I’ve been evaluating that and its something we’ve been taking under consideration… when we get a better timeline for her return I’ll have to make the decision…”

AEW Full Gear Post Event Media Scrum | 11/19/22

