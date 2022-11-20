WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Tony Khan Comments On "Interim" Status Of AEW Women's Championship

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 20, 2022

Tony Khan Comments On "Interim" Status Of AEW Women's Championship

During the post-event media scrum after AEW Full Gear 2022, Jamie Hayter and Tony Khan were posed a question about the "interim" status of the title.

Jamie Hayter did not answer but Khan did, noting that it is a new championship, Khan said:

“It’s a new championship reign absolutely and I’ve been evaluating that and its something we’ve been taking under consideration… when we get a better timeline for her return I’ll have to make the decision…” 

AEW Full Gear Post Event Media Scrum | 11/19/22
 


Tags: #aew #tony khan #jamie hayter

