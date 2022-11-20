WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Kenny Omega To Have Major Involvement At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 20, 2022

AEW star Kenny Omega has challenged a top NJPW star to a match at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17.

During the post-Full Gear media scrum, AEW President Tony Khan said he would not send any top stars to the Wrestle Kingdom event, noting that Wrestle Kingdom 17 clashes with the first AEW Dynamite of 2023, which will be a loaded show.

However, that soon changed, as during the NJPW X STARDOM Historic X-Over show, Will Ospreay defeated Shota Umino to retain his IWGP US Championship.

After the match, the lights went out, before former IWGP Heavyweight and AEW World titleholder Kenny Omega appeared virtually. Omega called Ospreay an Omega knock-off since his NJPW departure in 2019.

Omega issued a challenge to Ospreay for Wrestle Kingdom 17, which was accepted! 


