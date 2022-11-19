The Acclaimed Retain As Swerve In Our Glory Implode @ AEW Full Gear

Max gives us extra in his rap before the match begins with a four-man brawl. We’re told Bowens has a bad arm and Lee attacks it before Keith is sent to the floor with the help of Max. Caster then attacks Swerve and brings Bowens in to scissor his timbers. Bowens & Strickland are now legal as the champions begin to take early control. Swerve manages to change the momentum by attacking the shoulder and Keith tags in to continue the assault whilst Swerve attacks Max on the outside, using the barricades and then grabbing a spare barricade to bring it to ringside. Bowens fires in kicks and chops to Lee but he’s dropped by one chop in return. Strickland pulls Bowens outside to suplex him onto that barricade, but Bowens reverses it to lay Strickland out on the floor. Bowens heads back into the ring and fires in some shots to Keith again who targets the arm of the champ, hitting a splash directly on the shoulder. Lee isolates Bowens and then brings Swerve in to take over. Strickland does exactly that and Bowens is in all kinds of trouble. Keith tags in and Caster deals with Swerve and Bowens pulls out a reverse hurricanrana. Both men make tags and Caster gets the hot tag, taking out Swerve and dominating Keith until he tries to lift him. Lee manages to get back on top, but Caster pulls out a hurricanrana.

Keith regains control with Caster on the top rope before joining him up there and being sent to the mat and Caster follows with a leg drop and then hits a gutbuster onto Swerve for two. Bowens tags in to hit a knee and a double team cutter for two. Anthony goes for the arrival, but his arm gives out so Swerve almost rolls him up. Swerve almost falls into his own barricade but Keith saves him, so Caster sends Lee through it with a crossbody from the top rope. Bowens hits a DDT off the ropes for two on Swerve in the ring before Swerve pulls out a flatliner and hits his big kick, but Bowens stays alive with a kick out. Swerve hits the kick again and a third time but doesn’t try for a pin and Bowens tells him to do it again. Swerve does and Bowens kicks out once again. Swerve drags him to the corner for the Swerve Stomp, Bowens stops the first attempt and dodges the second. Bowens hits the arrival and tags Caster for the Mic Drop but Keith Lee breaks it up. The Acclaimed target Swerve but Strickland pulls out a brainbuster. Keith tags in and runs through Caster before beelling him and attacking Bowens again before Lee and Strickland hit the fall from glory and Caster somehow kicks out at two. Keith uses Caster to bludgeon Bowens after he makes a tag and then things break down when Caster is sent over the timekeeper’s table. Swerve discovers pliers, tries to break the fingers of Caster. Daddy Ass makes the save and Swerve tries to get Keith to cheat and slaps him so Keith Lee walks out on Swerve! Bowens rolls Strickland up and Swerve escapes but Caster tags in and The Acclaimed pick up the win.