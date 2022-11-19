WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Jamie Hayter Finally Becomes AEW (Interim) Women's World Champion @ AEW Full Gear

Posted By: Jonny Knapp on Nov 19, 2022

Jamie Hayter Finally Becomes AEW (Interim) Women's World Champion @ AEW Full Gear

The women’s world title match begins with the crowd firmly in Hayter’s corner as they lock up and exchange headlocks and position in the ring. Both these women are excellent technical wrestlers, and they really show that off in the early exchanges with fantastic transitions and reversals. Jamie tries the first move in anger with the ripcord lariat after avoiding a Storm Zero and Toni dodges it. Jamie is sent to the apron with a dropkick and Toni follows with the hip attack on the floor, following up with sledgehammer shots to her challenger. Jamie fights back and slings Toni into the barricade hard before rolling back into the ring to break the count. Hayter is sent into the ring post by Toni who repeats the action and then lays in chops to her opponent until missing the third and striking the ring post to give Jamie the advantage back. They head back between the ropes and Jamie pulls out a snap suplex for one. She repeats the move and earns a two count this time before choking Toni with her boot in the corner. She lays in chops next before a shoulder tackle shows off her strength again.  

Hayter drives Toni into the mat and chokes her on the bottom rope before locking in a sleeper hold. Toni escapes but Jamie stays on top with some big strikes and Toni only gets back into the match via a big Thesz press. She follows up with a huge hip attack and heads to the top rope to nail the diving cross body for two. Toni hits a DDT and Hayter kicks out at two once again as the match begins to slow as both athletes show fatigue. They exchange elbows before a headbutt almost lets Toni fall on Jamie for the victory. Rebel all of a sudden comes out to ringside as the two women continue to battle between the ropes. Toni begins bleeding from her nose as the strikes get harder and harder. Jamie hits a big knee strike and then clobbers Toni against the ropes. Rebel hits Toni with the belt and Jamie nails a neckbreaker and a huge lariat but Toni kicks out. Rebel is ejected from ringside, and Toni hits her own huge lariat for two. Toni misses her hop attack and Britt appears from nowhere to kerb stomp Toni on the belt. Jamie pulls out the Storm Zero and Toni still kicks out! The champion showing all the resolve she can muster to survive. Toni hits a German Suplex and then the Storm zero and it’s Jamie’s turn to kick out at two. Britt distracts Toni and Jamie nails the Haytbreaker for another two. Jamie attacks in the corner as Britt removes the turnbuckle pad in the opposite corner. Jamie is sent across into Britt which knocks her down and Jamie pulls out the Ripcord Lariat, the hayterade, and pins Toni. New champ.  


Tags: #aew #aew full gear #full gear #toni storm #jamie hayter #britt baker

