Jeff Jarrett Vanquished By The Icon In AEW Debut @ AEW Full Gear

Posted By: Jonny Knapp on Nov 19, 2022

Jeff Jarrett Vanquished By The Icon In AEW Debut @ AEW Full Gear

Darby and Sting attack on their own entrance as Allin uses a body back as decoy and attack through some dry ice whilst Sting attacks Jeff Jarrett from behind. The bell rings with Jarrett begging off from Sting who peppers Jarrett with strikes, eventually assisted by Darby. Lethal returns and Sting deals with him whilst Allin drags Jarrett into the crowd. Those latter two head to below commentary and Darby uses the barricades and a suplex on the floor before he heads to get a ladder. Sting is dealing with Jay Lethal’s crotch on the barricade as Darby climbs the ladder for a coffin drop onto Jarrett. Satnam Singh catches his 25-foot fall to slam him onto the ramp in an incredible feat of strength. Sting and Lethal are brawling in the crowd and Jay falls, Satnam catches him, and Sting takes them both down with s cross body. Jarrett takes Darby back to the ring hurriedly, using the ring steps and a chair to further incapacitate him. Everyone gets back ringside, and Jarrett is on top of Allin. Jay Lethal tags in to lock in an abdominal stetch on Darby. Allin fights out with a hip toss but can’t make the tag and then both men clash heads before both making tags.  

Sting deals with Jarrett & Lethal on his own and then lands Stinger splashes on both. Jarrett is locked in a Scorpion Death Lock and Sonjay tries to break it up. He can’t, Satnam can, and he can chokeslam Sting too. Jarrett crawls for the pin but Sting kicks out at two. Both of them then tag out so Allin and Lethal can brawl again. They go back and forth until Lethal hits the Lethal combination for two. Jeff pulls out his guitar and swings for Darby but misses and Allin hits Lethal with a stunner. Darby tries a coffin drop but Jarrett intercepts with a guitar instead. Darby no sells it and then takes out Lethal and Jarrett with backhands and a coffin splash. Sting comes in, so does Satnam and Sting cuts the big man down for a Scorpion death drop assisted with a coffin drop. Jarrett is sent outside and Lethal tries a Lethal injection, Sting catches it with a scorpion death drop and Darby finishes it with a Coffin Drop.  


Tags: #aew #aew full gear #full gear #sting #darby allin #jeff jarrett #jay lethal #sonjay dutt #satnam singh

