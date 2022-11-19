Samoa Joe Becomes A Double Champion @ AEW Full Gear

Big meaty men slapping meat is a meme that is brought to life in this huge hoss battle for the TNT title. This match gets underway with Wardlow and Joe brawling to the floor as Wardlow dominates him. Hobbs waits his turn and as soon as Joe falls after hitting the ring post, Hobbs trucks Wardlow and throws him into the ring steps and then the apron. Those two head back into the ring and Hobbs maintains his control with a delayed vertical suplex. Joe returns to hit jabs on Hobbs, but Will comes back with a back elbow and Joe is down again. Hobbs puts Wardlow up top to hammer into the chest of the TNT champion. Joe comes back again and gets thrown with Hobbs thanks to an exploder. Powerhouse takes turns attacking both men as he looks utterly dominant in the early exchanges until Wardlow hits a springboard dive onto both opponents and then takes them both to the mat and nails a senton atomico on Hobbs. Joe hits the champ with a running senton to stop the momentum and then he begins to target Hobbs after throwing Wardlow to the floor. He hits the enzuigiri in the corner and then kitting a running boot.

Wardlow comes back to eat an atomic drop and a senton for two as it’s now Joe who’s in the driving seat. Joe targets Hobbs with knee strikes and locks in a standing guillotine choke. Wardlow trucks Joe who accidentally DDT’s Hobbs simultaneously so Wardlow begins to attack Hobbs and then hits Joe with a big Spinebuster for two. Hobbs and Wardlow begin to fight on the floor so Joe hits them both with a tope and then tries to piledrive Wardlow on the floor. He can’t get it and Hobbs trucks Joe into the barricade at full speed! Hobbs nails Wardlow with a huge spinebuster back in the ring and somehow Wardlow escapes at two and Hobbs tries for town business, Wardlow escapes that and manages to nail him with two powerbombs as the symphony begins. He pulls Hobbs up for the third and Samoa Joe nails Wardlow with the title belt before finishing the job on Wardlow with a choke.