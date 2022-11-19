Saraya Wins First Match In Five Years @ AEW Full Gear

Huge moment for Saraya as she finally returns between the rope for a match after half a decade. The bell rings and both women share an icy stare before locking up. Saraya drops Britt early and then slams her into the mat by her head. Britt comes back with a headlock and a shoulder tackle which cause Saraya to check her neck but it’s all a ruse as she’s fine, Saraya grabs the headlock this time and grinds Britt down before pulling out a thrust kick to drop the doctor. Britt heads outside and avoids the baseball dropkick before attacking the neck of Saraya and nailing a twisting neckbreaker from the apron to the floor. Britt attacks Saraya in front of her brother and then tries a pin back in the ring. Britt peppers Saraya with some elbows and then attacks the neck with submissions on the mat. Baker runs into a Saraya boot but Britt counters with another neckbreaker for two. Britt puts her glove on to signify a lockjaw attempt, Saraya fires in some shots and Britt comes back with another neckbreaker onto Saraya. Saraya rolls outside and counters a kick from Britt to drop her head on the apron and Saraya follows with a crossbody to the floor, earning her a two count back between the ropes.

Britt and Saraya exchange elbow strikes with whatever they have left but Saraya fights back with a trio of short arm clotheslines. Britt tries a waist lock but Saraya escapes and stomps into Britt. Britt turns the tables in the corner with the turnbuckles, but Saraya pulls out a night cap for two. Britt tries a roll up for two and transitions to the lockjaw set up, but Saraya makes the ropes to stop her. Britt tries an air raid crash instead, but Saraya kicks out again and she also kicks out of a kerb stomp as she shows her heart and resilience. Baker takes Saraya to the top rope and joins her up there, looking for the avalanche air raid crash but Saraya counters into a flipping powerbomb for two. Saraya pulls out what used to be known as the Rampaige and Baker somehow kicks out at 2.9, much to Saraya’s surprise. She locks in a reverse cloverleaf and Britt escapes, but Baker falls into the lockjaw. They exchange roll ups as Saraya escapes and then she pulls out a knee strike for yet another two count. Britt nails a ripcord elbow strike into a fishermans neckbreaker and another kerb stomp. Saraya stays alive and Britt can’t believe it. Saraya nails a knee strike for her next two count before she pulls out the Rampaige twice more and Saraya returns to wrestling with a huge W.