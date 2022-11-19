Chris Jericho Retains In Breathtaking Four-Way @ AEW Full Gear

The title matches continue and this time it’s the ROH world title, so Bobby Cruise and Ian Riccaboni join the announce team. The match begins and Guevara brawls with Danielson in the ring as Claudio and Chris brawl on the outside. Castagnoli gets on top out there whilst Sammy has the better of Bryan until his spills to the floor and Danielson nails an elbow suicida. Jericho grabs Danielson and sends him into the ring steps before taking him in the ring and kicking him in the head. Danielson and Jericho exchange chops before Castagnoli and Danielson take turns nailing the champs with uppercuts. Sammy saves him too late and now it’s Sammy’s turn to get uppercutted back and forth. The BCC members work together to beat Sammy and Chris down in opposite corners before they shake hands and fight. They exchange huge uppercuts back and forth until Bryan counters with a juji gatame. Castagnoli hoists him up to escape and they exchange roll ups for two between each other until Jericho kicks them both to break it up. Jericho tries to attack them both before they work together again, locking Jericho in a half crab each. Sammy saves him with a double cutter and then tries for pins on Castagnoli and Danielson, both for two. Jericho hugs Sammy and they work together to attack Claudio before posing together.

Castagnoli is taken to the floor and now it’s Danielson isolated by the JAS members. They hit a delayed vertical suplex together and then begin to brutalise Danielson on the mat with strikes to the eye. Sammy sends Bryan into a Jericho Death Valley driver and tells Sammy to watch while he tries for a pin. Danielson kicks out at two and Sammy attacks Danielson in the corner before working with Chris again. Bryan fights back with elbows for Sammy and Chris followed by them both getting some round kicks from Bryan too. What a generous man. Both get dropped with head kicks, but Guevara kicks out of the pin attempt at two. Bryan targets Sammy again and takes him to the top rope but Sammy flips out of the hurricanrana attempt and pulls out a Spanish Fly after a backflip. Jericho lionaults onto Brya and Sammy before Bryan gets pinned for a two count. Claudio comes in and begins the assault on Jericho with a slam and then foot stomps for two. Claudio tries for a springboard but jumps into a Codebreaker and then Sammy breaks up his mentor’s pin. The two JAS members argue and then begin to brawl. Sammy gets on top of Jericho, dropping him with a back elbow after some chops. Jericho fights back but Sammy nails him with a codebreaker for two!

Sammy then tries for the Walls of Jericho but Chris fights out and tries to put Sammy in it instead, having much more success than Guevara but Danielson climbs up top to break it up. Danielson leaps and Jericho catches him and locks him in the walls instead. Claudio hits a big boot and Jericho doesn’t let go so he hits another, same outcome. Eventually he hoists Jericho up and slams him before putting him in a sharpshooter. Bryan almost gets pinned by Jericho in the hold but then puts Chris in a LeBell lock at the same time and Sammy has to break it up. Sammy and Chris hug to make up but Sammy tricks him into a GTH and heads to the top rope for a shooting star press for 2.999. Jericho leaves the ring and Sammy targets Bryan with some Hammer & Anvil elbows, but Danielson just gets annoyed instead, standing up and slapping Sammy hard before sending him into a Claudio press slam into Jericho on the floor and Danielson pulls out a Busaiku knee for 2.9999! The hammer and anvil elbows are delivered to Claudio by Bryan and then to Claudio by Bryan. They exchange position a few times before Danielson counters the pop-up uppercut into a backslide before Claudio almost wins following a huge lariat. Claudio tries to hit an avalanche vertical suplex but Danielson fights out and Sammy comes in with a cutter for Castagnoli and a Spanish fly for Danielson. Bryan somehow transitions to the LeBell lock, but Jericho breaks it up and sends Bryan outside before he a Claudio spill outside and resume their brawl from the start. Danielson ends up being taken out by a Castagnoli neutraliser on the floor, Sammy follows up with a Shooting Star press on Claudio but back in the ring, Castagnoli manages to catch his dive and hit the pop-up uppercut for two. Sammy gets caught in the swing before Jericho nails him with two Judas effects to retain his title. That was fantastic.