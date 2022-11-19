Jade Cargill Gets Her Belt Back And Retains @ AEW Full Gear

I missed the entrances to this one, but I think Nyla came out in an Eddie Guerrero low rider and Jade is dressed like a Thundercats character. Before the bell, Nyla attacks Kiera Hogan and Jade attacks Nyla and returns her to the ring immediately taking over with her strength. Nyla is attacked in the corner and tries to fight back before missing Jade on a dive and spilling to the floor. Jade pump kicks Nyla over the barricade and into the crowd. She brings her back over to the ringside floor the hard way before Nyla gets back into the match with the ring steps assistance. Back in the ring, Nyla hits a splash and follows with a body slam and then another. Rose earns a one count from a standing splash before hitting a cannonball in the corner. She follows that with some strikes in another corner but Jade fights back and drops Nyla to the mat before Jade climbs to the middle rope and jumps into a boot from Nyla who hits a neckbreaker on the champion for two. Jade misses a pump kick before they both try and fail for suplexes. Nyla drapes Jade over the top rope and goes for her knee drop, connecting flush with Jade’s head but only earning a two from it.

Nyla tries for a beast bomb but Jade escapes it to take Nyla down with an elbow strike. Cargill takes her chance to recover then goes for a pin, but Nyla kicks out. Jade fires in elbows and uppercuts before hitting a kick and a beast bomb of her own for two. Jade fires herself up to hit the Jaded but Nyla rolls through with it and almost gets pinned but Nyla pulls out the Jaded and Cargill has to kick out at 2.9999 to keep her title, at least for now as Nyla heads up top. She misses the Senton Atomico though and Jade pulls out her huge pump kick and hits the Jaded to finally get her belt back and retain it at the same time.