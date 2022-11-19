The Elite Return With A Controversial Loss To Death Triangle @ AEW Full Gear

It’s time! The death triangle come out but that’s not what we’re here for, although their entrance is awesome. They wait before the lights turn down and the big moment is here, The Elite return to AEW to Kansas – Carry On Wayward Son!

Callis joins commentary and the match begins with Omega vs PAC. They lock up and exchange dominant position, but PAC comes out on top, taking Omega down then backing him into the corner. PAC flips the script again, but Kenny hits his low dropkick and the Kotaru Crusher but PAC lands on his feet and escapes the ring to wind Kenny up after spitting in his face. Nick Jackson tags in and is joined by Rey Fenix. The exchange is as breath-taking and fast as you can imagine, back and forth they go until Nick nails the dropkick and then both men miss cutters and land head kicks. Matt & Penta tag in and the tag teams all take each other out with pump kicks and superkicks before they get up and go face to face. The Bucks win out the next exchange with a superkick party that PAC joins too. Kenny tags in and he goes on the attack, but Penta is ready for him and The Bucks until the numbers game bests him. The same happens to Fenix as the bucks deal with him and then all three target PAC to take him out on the floor. The Elite look like they never left.

PAC attacks Kenny as he tries to hit the you can’t escape on Penta and then tags in to brutalise Kenny with more kicks. Kenny is taken to Death Triangle’s corner as they begin to isolate him with quick tags. PAC takes the majority of the ring time as the bastard proves why he deserves the moniker, but Kenny manages to fight back, Matt hits the locomotive northern lights suplexes on Fenix and then Penta but Lucha Bros reverse him to hit him with the low dropkick from the top. Matt fights back against all of Death Triangle as he tries to get to Nick. PAC tags in and cuts him off and then takes out Matt’s team mates too. Fenix tags in but Fenix gets planted with a face buster and Matt finally makes the tag to Nick. PAC tags in too and Nick seems to get the advantage, hitting quick offense on PAC and his partners before bringing Kenny in to fight PAC. They go back and forth with strikes before Kenny pulls out the Snapdragon suplex on PAC and Penta. Following that, Kenny nails a perfect terminator dive, Fenix and Nick meet in the ring but Matt hits Fenix with a DDT on the apron and then Nick takes Penta down with an avalanche hurricanrana to the pile on the floor.

Kenny picks PAC up and hits a neckbreaker for two before PAC reverses a V Trigger into a release German Suplex. PAC nails Omega with kicks but then everyone hits the ring and Death Triangle hit triple tombstone piledrivers on the Elite and then hit the assisted splash onto Kenny and nail The Bucks with cutters and destroyers before PAC hits the black arrow and the brutaliser. Kenny is in all kinds of trouble and Nick breaks it up at the last moment. The Lucha Brothers hit dives onto The Bucks on the floor before Fenix tags in and nails Kenny with some brutal kicks and then an arm drag into foot stomps. PAC tosses the hammer to Fenix, and he returns it to him after considering it. Fenix eats a V trigger and a tiger driver 98 but Fenix kicks out. Kenny goes for another V trigger, but Penta pulls out sling blades on all members of the Elite, one at a time. He then runs into a triple superkick before the BTE trigger nails Fenix and PAC breaks the pin up at the last millisecond. PAC pulls the hammer out again, but Nick saves Kenny with a superkick and then dives onto PAC. Matt hits an orihara moonsault onto Penta before Fenix eats a V trigger. Kenny has him up for the One-Winged Angel and Fenix somehow has the hammer in his hands which he uses on Kenny to steal the victory.