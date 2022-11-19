Jungle Boy Comes Out On Top After Besting Former Tag Partner In A Steel Cage @ AEW Full Gear

The show starts off with a grudge match as the former tag team champions Jurassic Express explode even further thanks to the manipulative Christian Cage who joins Luchasaurus on his way to the ring. The dinosaur heads into the cage and Full Gear briefly feels like Jurassic Park. That is until Tarzan Boy hits the speaker system and out comes Jack Perry with some new plain black trunks and his hair tied back. Jack follows his former friend into the cage, slamming the door behind him. The bell is rung and we’re underway. Jack tries to go on the offense early and uses his speed to his advantage to dart around and avoid Luchasaurus’ clutches, at one point leaping onto the cage before following with a missile dropkick. He maintains the advantage until running into a big boot from Luchasaurus and then being lawn darted into the cage wall. Luchasaurus heads to the apron where Jack lays and pulls him up to show us the blood beginning to trickly out of his head. He uses the cage to aggravate the wound before tossing Jack back between the ropes. Luchasaurus piles on the damage with big body shots in the corner and a big lariat followed by a side slam for two. Jack wipes the blood from his eyes and Luchasaurus sends him into the cage wall once again, and then again twice more for good measure. He goes to the well one more time as Jack tries a comebacker lariat only for it to have no impact. Luchasaurus sends him into the wall again and tries for the pin but Jack kicks out, so Luchasaurus takes Jack to the top rope and Perry pulls out a juji gatame over the ropes. Luchasaurus fights back to slam Jack onto the mat from the top and he hits the cutthroat for two. Jack refuses to give up and Luchasaurus tries to intimidate the referee.

Christian steals the keys for the cage, unlocking the door before security come to take him away. Luchasaurus leaves the cage to help but Jack follows him to get on top, only for Luchasaurus to catch a dropkick and catapult Jack into the wall once more. Luchasaurus pulls out a table and takes it into the ring before taking Jack in there too, via that mesh wall once more. Luchasaurus brings some chairs in too for good measure and even uses the ring steps to damage his opponent too. Jack begins to fight back again but once again runs into a high boot, this time he wears it and comes back with two dropkicks and then a third sends him into the cage wall for a change. Jack kicks Luchasaurus’ head into the cage wall repeatedly as his own blood covers his entire face. Luchasaurus nails him with a back body drop on the apron to fight back before finally going to his weapons, setting a chair up in the ring with evil intentions. He tries to chokeslam Jack into it, but Perry pulls out a Canadian destroyer for one before hitting him with a chair and nailing the Killswitch on the metal for a two count. Luchasaurus pulls out the chokeslam on the chair finally and Jack kicks out at two before Luchasaurus takes him to the top rope and joins him up there, Jack fights out of his predicament and pulls out an avalanche sliced bread. Luchasaurus sits up and so does Jack, they begin to brawl and Luchasaurus drops Perry with a headbutt and follows with a huge right hand. He screams at Jack to stay down but Perry fires up and the two men exchange shots again. All the anger from Jack wins out as he pulls out a piledriver for the closest two count so far.

Jack turns to the table and sets it up in the ring as a last resort, but Luchasaurus manages to fight him off and flip the table before nailing Jack with a tombstone piledriver and holds on for another for another two count. The crowd sound their appreciation before Luchasaurus puts the table back on its feet and Luchasaurus tries to end the match, but Perry moves into a sleeper, choking Luchasaurus to the floor before nailing a chair shot whilst the dinosaur lay on the table. Jack climbs to the top of the cage and comes off with a huge elbow drop before locking his former partner in the snare trap and earning the submission victory. What an incredible way to start the show.