AEW Full Gear: Full Recap & Results (November 19, 2022)

Best Friends (Trent Beretta & Chuck Taylor), Orange Cassidy, Rocky Romero & Danhausen defeated The Factory (QT Marshall, Cole Karter, Nick Comoroto, Aaron Solo & Lee Johnson) via Pinfall (11:51)

Starting off with the definition of a party match as The Factory come out together followed by Best Friends, Rocky and Orange to Jane. They start the match with just four men and Chuck begins with Aaron Solo and gets into some early trouble until Taylor hits a flatliner to get control. In comes Trent off the tag and after a double team takedown, it’s Beretta’s turn to attack Solo. QT puts his knee into Trent’s back to slow him down and Lee Johnson tags in followed by Rocky Romero who hits some classic Roppongi Vice moves with Trent before Chuck tags in and Rocky hits the forever clotheslines before QT comes in and gets pinballed around by all three opponents in the ring and then Orange comes in to make it four and knock QT down so they can all hug. The Factory stop the hug and take over, beating up all of Best Friends and friends before they hit the hug spot. Lee Johnson is still legal, as is Trent who gets attacked in the corner by Lee and then Nick who tags in. Comoroto uses his size immediately and throws Trent out of the ring. Next is Cole Karter’s turn to tag in and he goes for a frog splash, but Trent gets his knees up. Cole makes the tag first and QT cuts off Trent and then clears the apron of everyone but Orange. QT turns around into a Beretta suplex and then both men make tags as Orange comes in to meet Comoroto. Cassidy puts his hands in his pockets and lays in the weak kicks before pulling out a dropkick to Nick and taking out Karter too and then Johnson and Solo with a single hurricanrana but QT comes in with big shots. Cassidy flips the script in the corner to regain control and then hits a crossbody from the top. QT blocks a DDT and drops Orange with an elbow strike as The Factory take over once again, all of them hitting a move on Orange but Trent breaks up the eventual pin attempt.

QT misses a diamond cutter and Trent hits a DDT before Solo comes in only for Best Friends to deal with him. Comoroto takes them out, Rocky returns the favour to Nick and then Johnson drops Romero. Orange deals with Johnson with a DDT but Carter takes out Orange then dives into his own team for some reason. The mistake lets Trent, Chuck and Rocky to hit their own dives. Cassidy tries for the Orange Punch but QT nails him with the diamond cutter and takes Orange out to the ring steps to piledrive him. All of a sudden, Danhausen finally turns up to help his team with a spike and a jar of teeth and different face paint. Danhausen takes the tag and immediately goes on the offence on QT with a German Suplex on WT and a release Northern Lights on Solo. He deals with Karter via clothesline and Johnson in the corner before getting the jar of teeth. Comoroto misses his chance to attack and Orange hits him with the Orange punch before Comoroto gets some extra teeth poured into his mouth and kicked out by Danhausen for the three count.

After the match, the winning team help Danhausen to hit QT with the spike before they hug him! What a great way to start.

Konosuke Takeshita Interview

Renee interviews the newest member of the AEW roster who talks up his match last night, being back in AEW and signing for the company.

Ricky Starks defeated Brian Cage w/ Prince Nana via Pinfall (9:00) to advance to the AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament Final

Ethan Page joins commentary before the entrances are made and Cage jumps Starks straight away but Ricky is a fighter and does just that. Cage is too strong, so Ricky slips out and Cage follows him to toss him into the barricades. Cage breaks the count, but Ricky shows more fight on the outside only for Cage to suplex him in from the apron. Cage continues to attack Ricky in the corner and then throws him around the ring. Starks tries to fight back and eats a backbreaker for his troubles and Cage follows with a boot in the corner. Ricky fights back again with boots to the face and then more right hands before trying for a DDT. Cage fights him off, but Ricky staggers him in the corner and then takes him down with a flying elbow. Ricky fires up and heads up to the top rope, but Cage catches him and hits another backbreaker for a two count. Cage hoists Ricky up to his shoulders with ease, Starks fights out, but Cage maintains control until Ricky pulls out the DDT and hits it this time for two.

Ricky pulls Cage in for a roshambo but Brian gets out and tries for the Weapon X, Ricky rolls through with a pin for two, Cage hits a thrust kick, but Ricky comes right back with a spear for two. Both men stay down for a double down but it’s Starks up first, and down first as Cage pulls out a powerbomb followed by a buckle bomb followed by a discus lariat that Ricky kicks out of at two! Cage goes up top and misses an elbow drop and the crowd cheer Ricky on as he manages to pull out a destroyer on the bigger man followed by an impressive roshambo to advance to face Ethan Page on Wednesday!

Eddie Kingston Interview

Renee asks about the match we’re about to see and Eddie cuts an emotional, almost lost for words promo about how much this means to him.

Eddie Kingston defeated Jun Akiyama via Pinfall (10:35)

Jun Akiyama heads to the ring and he’s followed shortly by Kingston. The match begins with Akiyama trying for his leaping knee early and Eddie blocking it and dropping him with a lariat. Jun shows Eddie respect as he takes his time after this to lock up with Kingston and he’s right to do so as Eddie gets the better of him in the technical wrestling exchange, eventually making it to the ropes to escape a full Nelson. Eddie lays in the first chop and Jun fires back with a forearm which leads to them trading these strikes back and forth. Eddie comes out on top until Akiyama gets a boot up in the corner, he then tries to climb to the top rope, so Eddie knocks him to the floor with a right hand. Kingston retrieves Akiyama and heads to the apron for a half and half, but Akiyama responds with a DDT and a guillotine knee. They head back into the ring and Akiyama stomps Eddie into the mat. Akiyama follows with a piledriver for two and Eddie struggles to sit up, only to be put back down when he does with a running knee. Once again, Jun climbs to the top and Eddie takes him down with a right hand before they’re both on the top rope and Eddie bites Jun to hit him with a superplex.

Eddie lays in the machine gun chops in the corner and Akiyama takes all of them to pepper Kingston with shots of his own. Eddie flips it once more before trying for a back suplex, Akiyama blocks but gets caught with the half and half instead. Akiyama hits the Exploder and Kingston responds with one of his own before both men go down for the double down after an Akiyama knee. Jun crawls to the pin and Eddie kicks out at two before fighting out of another exploder to land a DDT. Eddie gets up and nails Akiyama with the uraken for two. Eddie screams in Akiyama’s face and goes for a second uraken, Akiyama blocks and drops Kingston before exposing his knee and hitting the knee strike. Eddie somehow escapes at two, but Akiyama pulls him up and Eddie nails a northern lights bomb for his own two count. Eddie hits another uraken and that’s all she wrote; Eddie wins his dream match.

A tearful Eddie bestows all the respect on Akiyama after the match and it’s a lovely moment.