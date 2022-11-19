WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Opening For Tuesday’s Episode of WWE NXT Revealed

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 19, 2022

WWE has announced that Toxic Attraction will open Tuesday’s episode of NXT. Check out the official announcement below:

Mandy Rose is the Last Woman Standing, and the NXT Universe will bask in her greatness to kick off this week’s show.

The NXT Women’s Champion overcame another challenge from Alba Fyre last week but not without a shocking assist. As the challenger scaled a ladder, Isla Dawn appeared seemingly from thin air to throw Fyre through the announce table and seal the victory for Rose.

What will happen when Toxic Attraction rolls out the red carpet to begin NXT?

Don’t miss the trio’s appearance this Tuesday at 8/7 C on USA Network!

Full card below for this week's episode:

- WWE NXT North American Championship: Wes Lee (c) vs. Carmelo Hayes
- Wendy Choo vs. Cora Jade
- Scrypts to debut
- Toxic Attraction to open the show


