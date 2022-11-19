WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Saraya Reveals Her New Character Is More Mature

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 19, 2022

Saraya is set to make her in-ring return at tonight’s AEW Full Gear 2022 pay-per-view. This will be her first match in some four years having last wrestled as WWE Superstar Paige at a live event in December 2017, where her in-ring career ended after she suffered a neck injury in the match.

On her return to the ring, Saraya was interviewed by Chris Van Vliet where she explained the difference between Saraya and Paige:

“Saraya is more mature. That’s definitely a big thing, and sober.

“First of all, she was this little emo girl, like the angsty teenager phase. I’m going into Saraya like I can’t imagine myself being that character anymore. I’d rather be a more elevated version of that character, a more grown-up version of that character.

“Because I’m not her anymore. She’s the young version of me.”

Source: wrestlinginc.com
Tags: #aew #saraya #paige

