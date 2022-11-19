Saraya Reveals Her New Character Is More Mature

Saraya is set to make her in-ring return at tonight’s AEW Full Gear 2022 pay-per-view. This will be her first match in some four years having last wrestled as WWE Superstar Paige at a live event in December 2017, where her in-ring career ended after she suffered a neck injury in the match.

On her return to the ring, Saraya was interviewed by Chris Van Vliet where she explained the difference between Saraya and Paige:

“Saraya is more mature. That’s definitely a big thing, and sober.

“First of all, she was this little emo girl, like the angsty teenager phase. I’m going into Saraya like I can’t imagine myself being that character anymore. I’d rather be a more elevated version of that character, a more grown-up version of that character.

“Because I’m not her anymore. She’s the young version of me.”