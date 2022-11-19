Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. Reveals AEW Doctors Consult With Her Often

Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. is more than just a pro wrestler, she's a real-life dentist and her experience and skills are often called upon backstage in AEW when a wrestler is injured. The former AEW Women's Champion recently was recently interviewed by Muscle & Fitness ahead of her match against Saraya at tonight's AEW Full Gear 2022 pay-per-view during which she discusses AEW doctors consulting with her:

On AEW doctors consulting her backstage:

"Anytime there’s like a medical, tooth, or mouth related injury the doctors actually call me to the medical room. The team doctors have me go look at the teeth. I need to, like, renegotiate my contract now that I think about that because I’m like the on-call dentist."

On her journey from med school to pro-wrestling:

"I had done four years of undergraduate school and I studied bio-behavioral health, and family studies, but then when I was enrolled in the actual dental school, I swear, those exact same couple of months is when I started training (to be a wrestler),” says Baker. “And, it’s about a seven-month-to-a-year training course and then they set you out into the wild (independent wrestling scene), the rest is up to you. They give you the tools to be successful, to have your first match, but then everything else is up to you. Personally, I wanted to keep learning and so I would drive to (wrestling school in) Cleveland twice a week from Pittsburgh, which is a about two and a half hours, one way, after dental school, twice a week, just so that I could learn from two of my favorite wrestlers at the time, (current WWE stars) Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae. Just because, I guess, I am forever a nerd. I always wanna keep learning and studying."

Check out the full Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. interview by visiting MuscleAndFitness.com.