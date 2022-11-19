AEW Signs Popular Japanese Star Konosuke Takeshita Prior To Full Gear PPV

AEW President Tony Khan has announced the signing of popular Japanese star Konosuke Takeshita. Khan revealed that we will hear from Takeshita on the AEW Full Gear Zero Hour show.
Takeshita recently returned to the United States and AEW, teaming with Jun Akiyama to defeat Eddie Kingston and Ortiz.
Check out Khan's tweet below:
It's official! Congratulations @Takesoup, you are All Elite!— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) November 19, 2022
After signing his AEW contract + winning again last night on Friday Night #AEWRampage on @TNTdrama, we'll hear from Konosuke Takeshita on
AEW Zero Hour moments before the annual #AEWFullGear ppv LIVE worldwide TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/5r2GaFpeB8
