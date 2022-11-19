WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

AEW Signs Popular Japanese Star Konosuke Takeshita Prior To Full Gear PPV

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 19, 2022

AEW Signs Popular Japanese Star Konosuke Takeshita Prior To Full Gear PPV

AEW President Tony Khan has announced the signing of popular Japanese star Konosuke Takeshita. Khan revealed that we will hear from Takeshita on the AEW Full Gear Zero Hour show.

Takeshita recently returned to the United States and AEW, teaming with Jun Akiyama to defeat Eddie Kingston and Ortiz.

Check out Khan's tweet below:

Tonight's AEW Full Gear 2022 Draws $1 million Gate

AEW President Tony Khan has officially revealed that the AEW Full Gear pay-per-view has officially passed $1 million in revenue for the live [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Nov 19, 2022 02:16PM


Tags: #aew #tony khan #konosuke takeshita

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/79510/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer