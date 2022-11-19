WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Steve Austin Comments On Those WWE Return Rumors

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 19, 2022

Steve Austin's rumored return to the ring again next year at WrestleMania 39 hasn't gone unnoited by the man himself. On Instagram, Austin said that he was training as he simply got tired of "looking like sh*t" but he doesn't exactly rule out a return:

“People have been speculating ‘Hey Steve, what are you doing? What are you training for? You training for an event?’ You can speculate what you want, I just looked in the mirror and realised that I looked like sh*t, so I called my diet coach up…

As far as bodyweight goes, probably sub 232 [lbs] the leanest I’ve been in sh*t, forever. Anyway that’s the bottom line, I just got tired of, I looked in the mirror and I looked like sh*t. Got tired of looking like sh*t, so I’m taking action to do something about it.”

Rumored WWE SummerSlam 2023 Host City

WWE SummerSlam in 2023 looks set to return to Detroit for the first time in 30 years. Fightful Select reports Detroit is currently the fron [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Nov 18, 2022 04:27PM


