"Jungle Boy" Jack Perry Addresses Ring Name Change

Jungle Boy is one of the most popular names in AEW having made his name in Jurassic Express with Luchasaurus holding tag gold.

In recent months, Jungle Boy has started working as a singles star using his real name, Jack Perry, and Jungle Boy as his nickname. During an interview with ComicBook.com’s Liam Crowley, the AEW star revealed why he used Jungle Boy:

“I initially went with the whole Jungle Boy thing as a way to not be myself or more what I guess people thought I was,” Perry said. “It was my way of really getting people to just watch my wrestling, which was really important to me. I wanted people to just watch me do what I did in the ring. I didn’t want to have to talk or have a character that other people were trying to push on me. It was like, I’m Jungle Boy. I don’t talk, I don’t do anything. You just got to watch what’s in the ring. A lot of that was to avoid my personal life in a way.”

Perry will take on Luchasaurus inside a steel cage tonight at the AEW Full Gear pay-per-view tonight.