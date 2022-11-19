WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Bianca Belair Reveals She Is Excited and Nervous For Upcoming Project

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 19, 2022

WWE RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair discussed the upcoming WWE reality show featuring her and husband fellow WWE Superstar Montez Ford during a recent interview with ComicBook.com:

“Uhm, I will say that I used to have a little bit of downtime at home, but now I guess I won’t have any [laughs]. The icing on the cake is that I get to do it with my husband, it’s exciting. I am nervous, I never thought that I’d be doing a reality type show but my husband is full of life and when I tell people that the person y’all see in the ring is the person I get at home. So now, I get to share that with the world. But I’m excited and I’m also nervous. We’re exposing ourselves and our family and pulling the curtain back a little bit and showing a balance between who we are in the ring but also outside of the ring. It’s exciting, it is exciting times.”

FULL MATCH — Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair — Raw Women's Title Match: Raw, Nov. 1, 2021


Tags: #wwe #bianca belair #montez ford

