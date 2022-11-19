WOW - It's Time To Get Your Women of Wrestling Fix - Episode 9

Episode 9 of WOW – Women of Wrestling has been released online for viewing ahead of this weekend’s episode 10 broadcast. Below is the full card:
Chapters:
- 00:00 🥊 MATCH 1: Disciplinarian with Samantha Smart vs Americana -
- 05:50 🥊 MATCH 2: BK Rhythm vs Chantilly Chella
- 12:28 🥊 MATCH 3: Siren The Voodoo Doll & Holidead vs Kandi Krush & Keta Rush
- 20:45 💪 MAIN EVENT: Tormenta vs Princess Aussie
