WOW - It's Time To Get Your Women of Wrestling Fix - Episode 9

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 19, 2022

Episode 9 of WOW – Women of Wrestling has been released online for viewing ahead of this weekend’s episode 10 broadcast. Below is the full card:

Chapters:

- 00:00 🥊 MATCH 1: Disciplinarian with Samantha Smart vs Americana -

- 05:50 🥊 MATCH 2: BK Rhythm vs Chantilly Chella

- 12:28 🥊 MATCH 3: Siren The Voodoo Doll & Holidead vs Kandi Krush & Keta Rush

- 20:45 💪 MAIN EVENT: Tormenta vs Princess Aussie

 

