MJF Winning Casino Ladder Match at AEW All Out Was Well Kept Secret

Chris Jericho interviewed Lee Moriarty on the latest Talk Is Jericho podcast. During the interview Moriarty revealed he didn’t know it was MJF winning the poker chip at All Out until MJF came down to the ring:

"It was a very well kept secret. I didn't know it was MJF until that night. So the way it started was, I was with Matt Sydal and Dante Martin in kind of a group. Tony Khan pulled me aside in a locker room. He asked me a question. He said, 'Would you be comfortable dyeing your hair?' He didn't explain why or anything like that. He just said, 'It'll come with a big push and things like that. More opportunities.' So I was like, 'Yeah, I'm cool with it.' My trainers taught me like, take something that they give to you and just make the most of it. Like, it's hair. It'll grow back in the future. That happened. They didn't really tell me exactly what, they just said it was going to be a group. Stokely told me it's going to be a big thing and I trusted everyone who told me about it. I trusted Tony. I trusted QT. I trusted Stokley. I took that business card back in July, disappeared for a month, came back, and then, you know, did the poker chip. I didn't know it was MJF until afterwards. So after he got the poker chip and walked off, we went back to his trailer and we found out, but it was a really well kept secret."