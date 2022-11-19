Tonight's AEW Full Gear 2022 Draws $1 million Gate

AEW President Tony Khan has officially revealed that the AEW Full Gear pay-per-view has officially passed $1 million in revenue for the live gate. This is the first time the Full Gear event has drawn a $1 million gate.

This is the fourth AEW PPV in a row to do so, Khan tweeted:

"It’s the first time Full Gear has ever topped $1 million in tickets! Tonight’s @AEW’s 4th straight ppv over $1 million live gate, 5th time total in 2022 (including Grand Slam). See you TONIGHT for Full Gear!"