Tonight's AEW Full Gear 2022 Draws $1 million Gate

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 19, 2022

AEW President Tony Khan has officially revealed that the AEW Full Gear pay-per-view has officially passed $1 million in revenue for the live gate. This is the first time the Full Gear event has drawn a $1 million gate.

This is the fourth AEW PPV in a row to do so, Khan tweeted:

"It’s the first time Full Gear has ever topped $1 million in tickets!

Tonight’s @AEW’s 4th straight ppv over $1 million live gate, 5th time total in 2022 (including Grand Slam).

See you TONIGHT for Full Gear!"

Source: twitter.com
Tags: #aew #full gear #tony khan

