Tony Khan Wants To Expand AEW’s Live Event Schedule In 2023

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 19, 2022

Tony Khan recently appeared on Busted Open Radio. He discussed AEW expanding its live event schedule in 2023 and more. 

On expanding in 2023:

“I think in 2023, I would love to expand our content, and we have such a great roster. I think I can utilize the people on the roster even more, and there’s ways we can do that by expanding the content, doing more shows, and I do think live events is something we could do more of, and we have the potential to do that. We have the wrestlers, and we have the interest around the country, and there’s markets that we’re just now hitting for the first time in years. We have that capacity.”

On wanting to do more live events:

“That’s one of the reasons I wanna do more live events and increase our live event revenue, bring it up because that’s one of the reasons I brought in somebody who has such great experience there in Jeff Jarrett, who has worked in the office of, I guess at least four promotions, off the top of my head, if not more and wrestled in countless promotions. So certainly Jeff’s experiences are so valuable in that area. So as we expand live events, I think Jeff, with his experience there, will be a great person to help grow that part of the company, in addition to being a great wrestler.”

