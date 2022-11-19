Final AEW Full Gear 2022 Card, 9 Main Card Matches, Pre-Show

AEW Full Gear airs tonight at 8 PM EST on the Bleacher Report app in the United States and on FITE TV internationally. The pre-show starts at 7 PM EST.
Below is the full card for the event:
AEW World Heavyweight Title Match
Jon Moxley (champion) vs. MJF
AEW Tag Team Championship Match
The Acclaimed (champions) vs. Swerve In Our Glory
AEW Interim Women's World Championship Match
Toni Storm (champion) vs. Jamie Hayter
ROH World Championship
Chris Jericho (c) vs. Bryan Danielson vs. Sammy Guevara vs. Claudio Castagnoli
AEW TBS Championship Match
Jade Cargill (champion) vs. Nyla Rose
Tag Team Match
Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal vs. Sting & Darby Allin
Singles Match
Saraya vs. Britt Baker
AEW TNT Championship Match
Wardlow (champion) vs. Samoa Joe vs. Powerhouse Hobbs
AEW Trios Title Match
Death Triangle (champions) vs. The Elite
Pre-Show Match (Winner Advances to World Title Eliminator Tournament Finals) Brian Cage vs. Ricky Starks
Pre-Show Match
Jun Akiyama vs. Eddie Kingston
