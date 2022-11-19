Final AEW Full Gear 2022 Card, 9 Main Card Matches, Pre-Show

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 19, 2022

AEW Full Gear airs tonight at 8 PM EST on the Bleacher Report app in the United States and on FITE TV internationally. The pre-show starts at 7 PM EST.

Below is the full card for the event:



AEW World Heavyweight Title Match

Jon Moxley (champion) vs. MJF

AEW Tag Team Championship Match

The Acclaimed (champions) vs. Swerve In Our Glory

AEW Interim Women's World Championship Match

Toni Storm (champion) vs. Jamie Hayter

ROH World Championship

Chris Jericho (c) vs. Bryan Danielson vs. Sammy Guevara vs. Claudio Castagnoli

AEW TBS Championship Match

Jade Cargill (champion) vs. Nyla Rose

Tag Team Match

Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal vs. Sting & Darby Allin

Singles Match

Saraya vs. Britt Baker

AEW TNT Championship Match

Wardlow (champion) vs. Samoa Joe vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

AEW Trios Title Match

Death Triangle (champions) vs. The Elite

Pre-Show Match (Winner Advances to World Title Eliminator Tournament Finals) Brian Cage vs. Ricky Starks

Pre-Show Match

Jun Akiyama vs. Eddie Kingston