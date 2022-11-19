Lady Frost Has Been Granted Her Release From IMPACT Wrestling

Fightful Select is reporting that Lady Frost received her requested release from IMPACT Wrestling back in October, months after she'd asked IMPACT Wrestling to grant it.

The report states IMPACT was not planning on granting the release, but it happened before the most recent set of television tapings. There were several in the company that had pushed for them to make the move, as it didn't seem productive to keep her under contract.

Lady Frost had went directly to Leonard Asper, President and CEO of Anthem, and followed up regularly in an attempt to get the release. She worked CMLL shows in recent weeks, which indicated that she would possibly be a free agent, but now, Fightful has confirmed that was the case. Sources have indicated that CMLL was happy with Frost's performance, and the two sides plan on working together in the future, with CMLL reportedly offering Frost a deal.