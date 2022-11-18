AEW Rampage Full Recap & Results (November 18, 2022)

It’s Friday, you know what that means. It’s one day until Full Gear and AEW are already in New Jersey for Rampage tonight! This is the final hour of television before the big show tomorrow and we have plenty to look forward to with Ricky Starks vs Lance Archer finally going ahead and an AEW debut for Japanese legend, Jun Akiyama, in a dream tag team match opposite Eddie Kingston! With all that and more to look forward to, let’s get straight to the wrestling! Commentary begins with JR, Excalibur, Chris Jericho & Tony Schiavone.

Ricky Starks defeated Lance Archer via Pinfall (5:23) to advance to the AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament Semi-Final

We’re told this match is starting the show and we head to the back where both men are brawling backstage. Archer has Ricky pinned against a metal door and throws him into another after Ricky fought back briefly. The two men continue to fight as Ricky regains some control with a chair and a trash can as we get closer to the ring. Archer manhandles Ricky amongst the fans and hits him with a big right hand before heading up the bleachers away from the ring. They fight there briefly and Starks dives onto Lance only for Lance to return the favour closer to the ring when he jumps over the barricade.

We finally get into the ring and the match begins officially with Ricky taking Archer to the outside only for Lance to chokeslam him on the apron to send us to break. Archer throws Ricky into the timekeeper’s table but Ricky fires back with some right hands. Archer throws just one of his own to stagger his opponent and they return to the ring where Archer maintains control.

When we return to the match, Archer is dominating Starks in the corner and throws a big right hand before peppering Ricky with more of them. Starks is taken to the top rope and Archer tries for the Blackout, Ricky fights out of it and then tries a diving shoulder tackle. Archer stays on his feet, but Starks finally takes him down with a lariat. He tries for a DDT but runs into an Archer lariat which earns him a two count, Lance tries a ripcord lariat, but Starks nails the DDT for two instead. Ricky grabs Archer by the hair and tries for a sunset flip, Lance reverses him but misses with the punches and Ricky manages to leap over an Archer pounce and then hit him with a spear, rolling through to grab the pin afterwards.

Brian Cage comes out with Prince Nana ahead of Cage facing Starks on Full Gear zero hour, and that distracts Ricky so Lance can attack him again before chokeslamming him on the side of the ring steps.

MJF vs Moxley Video Package

Another countdown to Full Gear preview and this match looks like the preview is fantastic.

Sammy Guevara & Chris Jericho Interview

Tony Schiavone asks about the ROH title match tomorrow and Jericho says he thinks Claudio and Danielson will fight themselves and Sammy seems to suggest he might walk out the ROH champion.

Hook defeated Lee Moriarty w/ Stokely Hathaway via Submission (8:38) to retain the FTW Championship

FTW title time and Lee comes out with Stokely and Hook heads out all on his own. The champ gets in the ring and the match begins with a lock up and Hook shows his strength advantage, but Lee shows his speed to reverse it. Hook takes Lee down and tries for a knee bar only for Lee to escape. They lock up again and Hook takes Lee down twice in a row. Lee gets to his feet twice, but Hook takes him down for a third time and tries for a choke. Moriarty fights out with elbows and seems to be getting some momentum until Hook snatches him up for the El Camino. Stokely distracts Hook to let Moriarty take him to the outside with a big kick to the face to send us to break. Moriarty attacks Hook as he tries to return to the ring and follows him around the ring with strikes. He locks Hook in a submission and it’s a mistake because Hook reverses, but Lee uses the elbows again before attacking the arm of the champion. Moriarty continues on the offense in the corner, but Hook continues to fight, unsuccessfully this time as Lee drops him and hits a big front chancery suplex with a bridge for one. The crowd chant for Hook but Moriarty stays on top, attacking the arm some more. Lee follows up with a finger breaker.

We return as Moriarty tries some cross faces but Hook blocks one and comes back with a Lariat to drop Lee. He follows up with big body shots, backing Lee into the ropes then throwing him to the mat with an uchi mata. Hook nails a fishermans throw and Lee fights back by dropping Hook into the turnbuckle. He follows with a diving knee drop for two and continues to transition to a kimura. Hook gets under the ropes to break it and Moriarty goes for a roll up for two. Lee tries a Border City stretch and Hook slips out of it straight into the redrum to get the victory.

Dark Order & Rush Interview

I don’t understand why this is continuing but it is. Rush & Jose challenge John & 10 but 10 doesn’t want to do it so it’ll be Silver vs Rush again.

Athena defeated Madison Rayne via Pinfall (2:49)

Before the match, we’re shown Athena being much more aggressive and violent on AEW Dark & Dark Elevation recently. We also get Madison Rayne telling Athena off for this. The match begins with Athena attacking Madison on her entrance, but Rayne is able to fight back with an elbow strike in the corner. The match spills outside and Rayne’s cazadora is blocked by Athena who throws Madison into the barricades. Athena fakes her out with a back handspring before following it with a mocking chop instead. Madison tries a trip and a jack knife cover for two, but Athena comes back with a solebutt followed by a delayed vertical suplex that Madison seems to reverse into a DDT on impact. We get a double down before Madison starts to take over and nails an elbow. She looks for the cross Raynes but Athena flips into a Cutter and then lands a huge elbow strike before she finishes her with a slam that commentary refuse to name for me.

Athena continues to attack after the match and as Aubrey Edwards tries to stop her, Athena lays her out and then locks in a cross face to Madison. Mercedes Martinez comes out to stop her and Athena runs off from the ROH Women’s world champion.

Best Friends vs The Factory Interview

Best Friends challenge The Factory to a 5 on 5 match before a spooky VHS from Danhausen plays. I love this with all my heart.

House of Black Video Package

More cryptic deep mythical spooky shit. I really do enjoy it but it’s mental! Get them back in the ring already!

Mark Henry Main Event Interview

Mark asks Eddie about his dream match and Ortiz speaks for him, cutting a passionate promo about the fight. Takeshita says that he knows Eddie respects Akiyama, but this will be a nightmare for Eddie, not a dream match. Looks like we’ve had enough talk, it’s time for the main event.

Konosuke Takeshita & Jun Akiyama defeated Eddie Kingston & Ortiz via Pinfall (12:18)

And time for the main event it is (after a run-down of the Full Gear card). Takeshita and Akiyama come out together and they’re followed by Eddie & Ortiz. Eddie is ready to fight and starts in the ring for his team opposite Konosuke, but Kingston calls for Akiyama. Takeshita denies his request and the two men begin to wrestle, Eddie begins to get the early advantage, putting a German Suplex on Takeshita before bringing Ortiz into the match and hitting Akiyama with a shot before retreating from the ring. Ortiz struggles against Takeshita and is taken off his feet with a big forearm. Akiyama tags in and hits a big back elbow on Ortiz and returns to favour to Kingston. He continues the attack on Ortiz in the corner before pulling out a piledriver for two. Takeshita tags in and the two of them hit some great double team offense on Ortiz who is fully isolated at this point as the Japanese team make consistent tags and it stays that way as we go to break with Akiyama hitting a headbutt. He follows up with a German suplex for two and then a knee strike in the corner and then tags to Takeshita. More double team offense follows before Ortiz finally shows signs of life after eating a boot in the corner before pulling out a cutter and then bringing Eddie into the match. Eddie lays into Takeshita with strikes before hitting a DDT for one. Eddie hits some chops in the corner but Take fires back. Eddie pulls out a butterfly suplex before Akiyama comes in to square off with Eddie. Eddie nails another snap suplex before Ortiz tags in and then it's Kingston & Ortiz who are exchanging quick tags to maintain control.

We return to the match as Eddie maintains control over Takeshita and he brings Ortiz back in to hit a northern lights suplex with a bridge for two. Eddie tags in and Takeshita fights back against both of them momentarily but Eddie and Ortiz regain control to hit Takeshita with a huge DDT for two. Kingston lets Takeshita get up to exchange chops with him, but its Konosuke who wins out with the Takeshita line. Both men make tags and Ortiz ends up running into two high boots from Akiyama who follows with the jumping knee. Akiyama goes for the exploder but Eddie rushes in to brawl with Jun and they exchange chops until Akiyama hits a lariat but walks into an Ortiz dropkick and then Takeshita runs into an Ortiz powerslam as he takes over this match. Takeshita absorbs the powerslam and comes back with a blue thunder bomb and a elbow on Eddie but Kingston pulls out a backdrop driver for a quadruple down. Eddie and Akiyama get up first to exchange strikes until Kingston hits an Exploder, Akiyama returns the favour straight away only for Kingston to leap up with an enzuigiri and fall to his knees to absorb an Akiyama knee strike. Incredible. Akiyama hits Ortiz with a knee from behind then nails him with the Exploder to pick up the victory.

A good episode of Rampage this week, 8/10 for me but what did you think? Let us know in the comments, let me know on Twitter @Knapphausen and see you back here for Full Gear tomorrow!