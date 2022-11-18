WWE Friday Night SmackDown! Results (11/18/2022)

Here are your WWE Friday Night SmackDown! results, courtesy of our friend Mike Hogan at Rajah.com!

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Live Results (Nov. 18, 2022): XL Center - Hartford, CT

Then. Now. Forever. Electric Boogaloo.

In the Ring: the Brawling Brutes & Drew McIntyre

We're welcomed to Friday Night SmackDown by the commentary duo of Michael Cole and Wade Barrett. We immediately start with the Brawling Brutes & Drew McIntyre as they make their entrance to a great pop from the Hartford crowd! Michael Cole takes a moment to hype their upcoming Survivor Series: WarGames match against the Bloodline in just 8 days! Sheamus gets on the mic, tapping it and asking if it's on this time. "Hartford-bleedin'-Connecticut, how you doin'?" Great pop. He addresses the act that a lot of people aren't happy that McIntyre's helping the Brutes against the Bloodline. Sheamus addresses their twenty-year, storied rivalry and friendship. He asks how many times have they gone to war, how many times have people questioned if they trust each other, but "the truth of the matter, man, the twenty year rivalry has created mutual respect." Another pop!

He mentions their bond is so strong that he asked Drew to be his best man at his wedding three weeks ago in New York. The crowd/Drew heckle Sheamus about "yeah, finally!" The crowd interrupts them with an Ucey chant. Sheamus states they'll address those who are Ucey but he's feeling "Brutey" right now. Sheamus says there's no one he trusts more and asks if Drew will bet their "Honorary Brute." The crowd with a "Brutey" chant, totally not coached in any manner by Drew or Sheamus. Drew goes on to say that if he's going to war, he wants to go with his brother and then hugs Sheamus to a good pop. Ridge Holland gets on the mic with Butch and they hype that it's Fight Night and we're eight nights away from WarGames.

Drew points out that they see four people, "but who could be the fifth man, I wonder?" Sheamus starts to announce but is interrupted by Sami Uso! He gets a huge, and I mean it, "Ucey" chant. "I think I speak on behalf of the entire Bloodline when I say...we don't care who the fifth guy is. We don't. We're feeling good. We're feeling great." He goes on to hype his faction, stating they feel Ucey and will, ultimately, destroy the Brutes and whomever their fifth is. He then goes on to state he's going to run "right through" Butch tonight as a taste of things to come next week. Sheamus warns Sami Zayn that "when you find out who the gift member (of our team) is, you're probably gonna crap your bleeding pants." He promises it'll be the last person Sami Zayn expects, and their music plays out our segment.

SmackDown World Cup First-Round Match: Ricochet vs Mustafa Ali

We return from break at 8:17pm and get video from last week when Ali faced the ire, and mauling, of Bobby Lashley. Lashley ultimately put Ali to sleep in the Hurt Lock. Ali make this entrance and Ricochet's ready to rock. The ref checks both participants and calls for the bell at 8:18pm! The ringside and iron decorations are decorated with flag motifs of both the United States and Pakistan as this is billed as an "America vs Pakistan" World Cup match. Ricochet pleads with Ali throughout the match as the hard-headed Ali refuses to capitulate to requests to just stop. Ricochet takes an early lead, with Ali's body not able to withstand the onslaught. We head to a quick break and return to find Ali looking to chain together some offense. The action spills outside, with Ali's vulnerable ribs and back taking some damage, slowing him down. Ricochet sends Ali back into the ring, climbs up top and looks to put Ali away. Ricochet attempts a corkscrew but Ali counters it, rolling through and slapping on a submission! Ricochet screams in pain as the crowd comes alive in shock! Ricochet escapes and strings together a few more moves until Ali drives him into the mat! Ali attempts the 540 but Ricochet moves out of harms way. Ali's injured ribs take another smack after already slowing his ascent, giving Ricochet the edge. Ricochet climbs up top as the crowd pops for both me, showing them respect per Michael Cole. Ricochet sizes up Ali as he rises and hits a Shooting Star Press to a standing Ali, picking up the win at 8:29pm! Ricochet will advance to face Braun Strowman next week!

Your Winner and ADVANCING to the Semi-Finals, Ricochet! (11 minutes)

Backstage Interview: Kayla Braxton w/ the New Day

We return from break and get a video of last week's main event, that saw the New Day fail to capture the tag gold from the Usos--and thus, allowing the Usos to break their tag record. Xavier Woods has grown a mustache. Imperium Walk up, back in black, and mock the New Day's record as "longest clown." Ludwig Kaiser tells them they've spent eight years making a mockery of the sacred ring. The New Day adopt a German accent and mock them. Kofi states Gunther looks like Lurch, teasing them more alongside Xavier. Woods then challenges them to a trios match, stating they'll find a tag team partner. Gunther thanks him for "proving our point" and accepts.

Barf Segment of the Night: Emma's Still Crushing on Madcap Moss

Moss is in the backstage, using resistance bands to work out. Emma walks up and asks how he is. He states it's been three weeks, he's out for revenge, and he was embarrassed. Emma tells him to stop, she knows how athletic he is, and suggests he use his speed to "go out there and take the fight to him." Moss makes his way out to his Punk-ish theme.

Singles Match: Madcap Moss vs Karrion Kross w/ Scarlett

Moss makes his way out to a great pop as Cole hypes WrestleMania in Hollywood. We head to break at 8:43pm. We return from break, get Kross & Scarlett's entrance, and the bell at 8:48pm. Moss is "hell bent on revenge" per Cole and streaks across the ring, battling Kross into the corner. Kross attempts a gut kick to gain some separation but Moss blocks it and continues to take it to Kross as Scarlett cheers her man on. Moss with an explosive duplex and a clothesline that sends Kross over the top rope! Moss and Kross battle outside, with Moss sending Kross into the barricade. Moss sends Kross into the ring and rolls in after him, looking for a lariat. Kross ducks under and hits a German Duplex. Kross with kicks to the gut. Kross leans Moss over the rope and kneels on his neck as the ref issues a warning. When the ref forces Kross to back off, Scarlett slaps Moss! Moss attempts to rally, dropping Kross with a pair of clotheslines and a shoulder tackle! Moss with a spear to the midsection in the corner. Moss with another! And a third! Moss with a Fallaway Slam! Kross rolls outside to regroup. Moss follows. Scarlett stands between Moss & Kross, and Kross enters the ring. Moss follows but Kross clocks him then sends his head into the ring post. Kross yells "c'mon, tough guy!" Kross slaps on the Kross Jacket! Madcap struggles in the hold. Moss drops back, dropping onto Kross to break the hold! Kross sits up and immediately slaps it back on Moss! Moss taps! Kross hangs on past the 8:52pm bell, putting Moss to sleep until a trio of refs separate them.

Your Winner, Karrion Kross! (5 minutes)

Bray Wyatt and LA Knight Are Slap Happy

After a break, Wyatt makes his way out slowly in an attempt to break Roman Reigns' long-standing "lengthiest non-Undertaker entrance" as he comes out to Code Orange's "Shatter." If they sound familiar, they should--they provided the theme for Aleister Black during his NXT/WWE stint and even played him out live at a TakeOver. Wyatt begins by addressing his actions last week with LA Knight. He states he wants to apologize to Knight, who makes his way out. LA Knight hops on the mic. "Let me talk to ya. For seven days, I've run it over and over, your cheap shot connected with my head and each time it gets me hotter (than the last.) But now you're out here and you're apologizing, and if I'm honest, it's got me a little bit confused. You (just) talked about fear (and) about respect..." Knight make this way down the ramp to big boos. "I don't know what it is, but as I look in your eyes, there's something that tells me last week--the fact that I didn't fear you, maybe garnered me some respect. Because when I think bout it, the rarest commodity around here is respect. It's more valuable than the dollar. It's something I've always wanted. You say you understand me, you say you get me. Nobody's every understood me, nobody's ever 'got' me. Now I'm not sure," he pauses to enter the ropes, "what to make of your apology but as I look into your eyes, I think you do respect me. And so for that, I just want to--"

He starts to offer a hand to shake and slaps Bray! "Now we're even! Apology accepted! Apology accepted, okay? We're done. I can go my way, you can go yours!" Knight stands on the apron and the crowd loudly boos until Bray speaks. "Alright. We're even, bud, even. Look man. There's a lot I want to do to you right now but I'm not going to, okay? I'm gonna fight all these urges, my brother. But listen. The decision you're about to make right now is going to change the rest of your life, you understand me? We're even?" He offers a hand for Knight to shake. Knight hesitates...starts to offer a hand...hesitates and slaps Bray again! Knight yells, "two for one special! Why? That's my house, that's how I do (it!) All week I've been waiting, dying to do that! How's that taste," Knight mocks Wyatt, stating "that looks really good!" Wyatt stares Knight down from the ring, staring coldly at LA as he backs up the ring and the crowd jeers.

Backstage: the Usos Interrogate Karrion Kross

The Usos walk up on Kross and ask if he's the fifth member. Kross tells them "I am not a follower." Jimmy makes her Kross won't be seen "out there later" and isn't trying "make a name off the Bloodline." Kross warns them that when he takes the titles off Roman--and he will--he'll show up not in a pack but all on his own. He drapes an arm around Scarlett and walks off.

Singles Match: Shotzi vs Shayna Baszler w/ Ronda Rousey

We get our bell at 9:16pm after Shotzi makes her way out on her "TCB" tank. Baszler and Rousey, whom we're reminded are two of the "Four Horsewomen of MMA," mock Shotzi as the match starts. Baszler takes an early lead, easily taking it to the Poison Ivy professional cosplayer. Rousey distracts Shotzi every time she manages to string together offense. Finally, Raquel Rodriguez makes her way out to even the odds and distract Baszler. Shotzi uses it to quickly roll up Baszler and "build momentum" towards her title match next week.

Your Winner, Shotzi! (3 minutes)

Trios Match: the New Day & Braun Strowman vs Imperium

Out first are the trio of IMPERIUM! They're followed by the New Day and Strowman ahead of our penultimate match. Both teams brawl before the bell for a few moments. Woods looks to take out the tag partners of Imperium at ringside. They catch him; Woods looks for a tope but Gunther enters the ring and chops him down! Strowman enters and yells for the bell as both big men start to slug it out! The action goes back and forth, with Strowman looking for a Monster Bomb on Gunther. Gunther flees the ring, allowing the New Day to hit the Midnight Hour and pick up the win as Gunther looks on, afraid of Strowman.

Your Winners, the New Day + Braun Strowman!

Backstage: Strowman and Ricochet Have Words

Strowman exits to the gorilla position and is asked about his upcoming match with Ricochet. Ricochet walks up and makes a jab at Strowman, mentioning Strowman's not ready for those "floppy flippers" (a reference to his recent online controversy). Ricochet heads off with a warning for Strowman.

SmackDown World Cup First-Round Main Event Match: Sami Zayn vs Butch

Sami Zayn is escorted out by the Bloodline, whereas Holland is backed up by the Brawling Brutes & Drew McIntyre. The winner will go on to face Santos Escobar in the semi-finals (joining Strowman vs Ricochet, already set for next week). We get our bell at 9:45pm, with Butch taking off strong initially. Sami hangs in there as the ring is surrounded by jockeying forces, all hoping to distract the other faction's member. Sami Zayn is sent outside and Butch follows. Zayn takes control as we head to break at 9:48pm by sending Butch into the barricade! We return from break at 9:52pm with Sami Zayn having maintained control throughout the break. Zayn looks for a Blue Thunderbomb but Butch avoids its, hanging on to hit the Bitter End and pick up the surprising win outta nowhere at 9:52pm! Well, that was sudden.

Your Winner and ADVANCING to the Semi-Finals, Butch!

Its Tribe Night!

Before Butch can celebrate, Solo Sikoa attacks! Drew McIntyre enters the ring and the Bloodline begin to brawl with the brutish Brawling Brutes! Roman Reigns' theme plays and out comes the Tribal Chief to a HUGE pop! McIntyre is distracted by the Bloodline and fights them off, turning his attention to Roman in time to eat a spear! Sheamus enters the ring, pulling down his suspenders, then he and Roman begin to throw fists into each other! They brawl back tot her opes until Sami Zayn enters the fray! Roman Reigns hits a Superman Punch to Sheamus and sets up a Spear until...Kevin Owens' music plays! Out comes KO! Roman pauses and watches as Owens comes out to a great pop. Yes, we like Hartford, they're a lively bunch. And just like that, the totally shocker gift member of the Brawling Brutes' WarGames team is revealed! Owens drops an Uso with a Superkick and enters the ring. The crowd pops big, digital louder than the in-house crowd, who rip off a "holy shit" chant that is edited for several long moments by the Right to Censor network! Owens and Reigns begin to slug it out, with Owens getting the upper hand and stomping the Head of the Table into the bottom of the corner! Sami Zayn enters and stares down his former bestie. The crowd loudly chants "Ucey" until Roman Reigns drops KO with a Superman punch! Zayn is then drug out of the ring by the Brutes, who begin to beat his ass ringside. Roman calls for a Spear but Owens has it scouted! Owen blocks the spear with a kick and hits a Stunner! The champ is down! The Champ is down! The Bloodline pull a shocked Roman out to safety and the crowd pop big for Owens, who feels "Brutey" (per Michael Cole). All ten men stare each other down to end our program at 9:58pm!

Tomorrow Night: A-E-DUB!

Catch AEW: Full Gear live results here tomorrow night with your scrub e-drone calling the shots incorrectly, all while using their WWE "dead" names, the insufferable Mitch Brogan.