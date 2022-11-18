WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Linda McMahon Recently Met With Donald Trump

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 18, 2022

WWE Hall of Famer Donald Trump announced he’s running for president again on Tuesday night and he is in the process of securing donations among some of his strongest support in readiness for a hopeful return to office in 2024.

Trump was spotted recently dining with Kari Lake, a previous candidate for governor of Arizona, Linda McMahon, and many more. Former WWE CEO Linda McMahon was the Small Business Administration while serving in Trump’s cabinet and has donated a lot of money to the Trump Foundation for many years.


