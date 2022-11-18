WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Rumored WWE SummerSlam 2023 Host City

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 18, 2022

WWE SummerSlam in 2023 looks set to return to Detroit for the first time in 30 years.

Fightful Select reports Detroit is currently the frontrunner to host the biggest show of the summer although nothing has been confirmed by the company.

SummerSlam 1993 was held at the Palace of Auburn Hills and could be the location for the 2023 edition, the arena is the former home of the Detroit Pistons. The show could also be held at Ford Field, which hosted WrestleMania 23, Comerica Park, home of the Detroit Tigers, and Little Caesars Arena, home of the Detroit Pistons.

WWE has hosted the last two SummerSlam events in stadiums.

Source: Fightful Select
