Rumored WWE SummerSlam 2023 Host City

WWE SummerSlam in 2023 looks set to return to Detroit for the first time in 30 years.

Fightful Select reports Detroit is currently the frontrunner to host the biggest show of the summer although nothing has been confirmed by the company.

SummerSlam 1993 was held at the Palace of Auburn Hills and could be the location for the 2023 edition, the arena is the former home of the Detroit Pistons. The show could also be held at Ford Field, which hosted WrestleMania 23, Comerica Park, home of the Detroit Tigers, and Little Caesars Arena, home of the Detroit Pistons.

WWE has hosted the last two SummerSlam events in stadiums.

