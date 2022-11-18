WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW To Host Live Dynamite and Rampage Events At The Historic Cow Palace In San Francisco

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 18, 2022

All Elite Wrestling has announced dates and locations for upcoming live episodes of Dynamite and Rampage.

AEW is set to host Dynamite at the Cow Palace in San Francisco, CA, on March 1, 2023. A special live edition of Rampage will air in the days following on March 3. This will be the promotion’s San Francisco debut at the historic venue which has been witness to many pro wrestling events and memorable moments.

Eddie Guerrero won the WWE Title again Brock Lesnar at the Cow Palace in 2006.

FULL MATCH - Brock Lesnar vs. Eddie Guerrero - WWE Title Match: WWE No Way Out 2004
 


