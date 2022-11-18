Concern In AEW For Adam Cole Recovering From Concussion

Adam Cole's status with AEW has been up in the air for months since he suffered a pretty serious concussion, some are concerned for his future in pro wrestling.

His last match took place way back in June at the AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door event, where he challenged for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship in a four-way match against Jay White, Kazuchika Okada, and Hangman Adam Page. At the time he had a torn labrum and suffered a concussion during that match.

During the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that "a number of people have brought up being very concerned for him."

WNS wishes Cole the best in his recovery.

