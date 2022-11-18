WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Concern In AEW For Adam Cole Recovering From Concussion

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 18, 2022

Concern In AEW For Adam Cole Recovering From Concussion

Adam Cole's status with AEW has been up in the air for months since he suffered a pretty serious concussion, some are concerned for his future in pro wrestling.

His last match took place way back in June at the AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door event, where he challenged for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship in a four-way match against Jay White, Kazuchika Okada, and Hangman Adam Page. At the time he had a torn labrum and suffered a concussion during that match.

During the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that "a number of people have brought up being very concerned for him."

WNS wishes Cole the best in his recovery.

Read more AEW news:

Eric Bischoff Calls AEW "Tony Khan's Million Dollar Vanity Project"

The war of words between Eric Bischoff and Tony Khan has continued, as Bischoff took to an interview Fightful to respond to Khan's latest re [...]

— Guy Incognito Nov 18, 2022 01:31PM


Tags: #aew #adam cole

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/79487/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer