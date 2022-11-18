Two Top Athletes To Debut On WWE NXT Soon

WWE is planning on debuting two top athletes on television from its Next in Line program.

The company has been working to recruit athletes with no wrestling background instead of veteran wrestlers from the independents as of last year.

During the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that WWE plans on debuting two top athletes on NXT. He wrote, "two people being readied to debut on television in NXT" - AJ Amrhein and Isaac Odugbesan.

Amrhein is on the acrobatics and tumbling team at Baylor University and Odugbesan was one of the best shot putters in the college ranks this past season.

WWE has given Amrhein the Dani Palmer name, which Odugbesan had been originally been given.

