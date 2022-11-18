JBL" Baron Corbin Does Not Need This Business. This Business Needs Baron Corbin."

JBL and Baron Corbin were guests on WWE After The Bell, where they discussed their new partnership.

JBL: “People call us villains or bad guys or heels or whatever they want to call it, but that’s simply not the case. We speak the truth. We speak the truth about what the business is doing. It’s a big guy’s business. I mean, you look at baseball. Baseball had gone down the tubes. Baseball was gonna die after the strike. Who came along and saved it? Guys like Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa and Barry Bonds, big guys, big guys came along and saved the sport. That’s exactly what’s going to happen now. I mean, we drew 93,000 people at WrestleMania III, an iconic moment that set us off on this WrestleMania extravaganza that’s lasted and become this huge event as big as the Superbowl in the cities that they’re in because of Andre the Giant and Hulk Hogan. I mean, there was a reason that guys that were great workers, great wrestlers, weren’t in the main event. I came back for one reason and that’s because Baron Corbin needs to be in the main event because this business needs Baron Corbin. Baron Corbin doesn’t need this business. Look, he didn’t start off and have to go through the Indies. He didn’t have to play single A ball. He started off batting cleanup for the Astros. That’s what he started doing. Baron does not need this business. This business needs Baron.”



Baron Corbin: “I’m just gonna tag on that because you know, these people around the world that watch what we do, watch our product, they want to see superhuman people. They want to see guys they don’t see crossing in the mall or in a restaurant. I’m watching the news in Kentucky Friday or Monday morning when I’m in the gym. It’s got it on, and Johnny Gargano is on there talking about our product. I look at that guy and I go, he looks like he should be working in a little pop up store in the mall, not claiming to be a WWE superstar on national television. So I think that you need to get people in a place and make them be stars, and when you’re 5’4″ and 140 pounds, I’m not buying it as someone sitting at home, seeing it on TV, because I’m not seeing them have the ability to beat up, you know, an elite level athlete of size, stature, speed, athletic ability, those kinds of things. So I’m here to just change that path that we’re on.”



JBL: “Let me make it clear. There’s always a spot for a guy like Johnny Gargano. He’s incredibly talented. He’s a wonderful wrestler. People really like him. I’m just talking about the difference between guys who carry the company and that’s Baron Corbin.”