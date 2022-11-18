"Speedball" Mike Bailey Wants To See Jujimufu Enter IMPACT Wrestling

"Speedball" Mike Bailey recently did an interview with MuscleManMalcolm, where he gave props to a YouTuber that he wants to see enter IMPACT Wrestling.

"Are you aware of Jujimufu? He's very famous for doing the full splits on two chairs holding a barbell over his head. He's one of my favorite YouTubers. Absolutely love his channel, love his content. I think you know, he has an acrobatics background as well as being absolutely jacked. I think he'd do fantastic in IMPACT Wrestling."

Bailey compared him to Logan Paul:

"Again, great shape, trained for a boxing match and I think still still boxes. So I'm sure he would be able to pick it up. But also, it's the whole, you know, Logan Paul thing, where I think if you have the kind of work ethic that it takes to become a top-tier YouTuber, then taking on the challenge of pro wrestling is something you can do something you have the ability to do, and I think pro wrestling is not magic. It's extremely difficult, but it's not magic. I mean, anyone who tries really hard and is really talented can do it."