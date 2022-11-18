WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

"Speedball" Mike Bailey Wants To See Jujimufu Enter IMPACT Wrestling

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Nov 18, 2022

"Speedball" Mike Bailey Wants To See Jujimufu Enter IMPACT Wrestling

"Speedball" Mike Bailey recently did an interview with MuscleManMalcolm, where he gave props to a YouTuber that he wants to see enter IMPACT Wrestling.

"Are you aware of Jujimufu? He's very famous for doing the full splits on two chairs holding a barbell over his head. He's one of my favorite YouTubers. Absolutely love his channel, love his content. I think you know, he has an acrobatics background as well as being absolutely jacked. I think he'd do fantastic in IMPACT Wrestling."

Bailey compared him to Logan Paul:

"Again, great shape, trained for a boxing match and I think still still boxes. So I'm sure he would be able to pick it up. But also, it's the whole, you know, Logan Paul thing, where I think if you have the kind of work ethic that it takes to become a top-tier YouTuber, then taking on the challenge of pro wrestling is something you can do something you have the ability to do, and I think pro wrestling is not magic. It's extremely difficult, but it's not magic. I mean, anyone who tries really hard and is really talented can do it."

 

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #mike bailey #impact #jujimufu

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/79483/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer