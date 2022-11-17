Scotty 2 Hotty Leaves Twitter After Fan Backlash For Criticizing Intergender Wrestling

Earlier, Scotty 2 Hotty tweeted out the following message to promoters:

“Dear promoters. I DO NOT ‘fight’ women. I’m 49 & have a 20 year old daughter. ‘Hurting’ women isn’t appealing to me. I understand that there are men that do it these days. It’s just not my thing. If that makes me old or out of touch, I’ll take it. Please stop trying to book it. Also, before my matches from 20+ years ago with Linda Miles, Chyna, or any other women are brought up, I know what I did. It was a different time, a different place, & I wasn’t a father to a 20 yr old daughter.”