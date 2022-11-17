Scotty 2 Hotty Leaves Twitter After Fan Backlash For Criticizing Intergender Wrestling

Earlier, Scotty 2 Hotty tweeted out the following message to promoters:
“Dear promoters. I DO NOT ‘fight’ women. I’m 49 & have a 20 year old daughter. ‘Hurting’ women isn’t appealing to me. I understand that there are men that do it these days. It’s just not my thing. If that makes me old or out of touch, I’ll take it. Please stop trying to book it. Also, before my matches from 20+ years ago with Linda Miles, Chyna, or any other women are brought up, I know what I did. It was a different time, a different place, & I wasn’t a father to a 20 yr old daughter.”
Since posting that, Scotty received backlash from fans, which eventually led to him leaving Twitter for the time being.
The internet trolls made Scotty 2 Hotty deactivate just because of a perfectly reasonable take he tweeted out about his own profession.— Last Minute Wrestling Podcast ✊🏽 (@lmwpodcast) November 17, 2022
So much for #bekind pic.twitter.com/EHjsIKgRmN
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com