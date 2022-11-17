WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Scotty 2 Hotty Leaves Twitter After Fan Backlash For Criticizing Intergender Wrestling

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Nov 17, 2022

Earlier, Scotty 2 Hotty tweeted out the following message to promoters:

Dear promoters. I DO NOT ‘fight’ women. I’m 49 & have a 20 year old daughter. ‘Hurting’ women isn’t appealing to me. I understand that there are men that do it these days. It’s just not my thing. If that makes me old or out of touch, I’ll take it. Please stop trying to book it. Also, before my matches from 20+ years ago with Linda Miles, Chyna, or any other women are brought up, I know what I did. It was a different time, a different place, & I wasn’t a father to a 20 yr old daughter.

Since posting that, Scotty received backlash from fans, which eventually led to him leaving Twitter for the time being.

Source: 411mania.com
