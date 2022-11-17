MJF Shoots Down Rumors Of Having Signed Contract Extension With AEW

MJF was recently interviewed by the New York Post, where he opened up about his contract situation with AEW and put to rest some rumors that have been going around regarding it.

"I know the truth. I most certainly haven’t. I think that wrestling fans are kind of just doing that to kid themselves. So maybe they feel a little less heartbroken as things are going on. What happens after the fact [in 2024] is entirely up to AEW management if they are willing to shell out the proper amount of money. Now I’ll tell you this, bonus and brownie points from Tony Khan for paying me what he’s paying me now with no extension. He did not have to do that.”