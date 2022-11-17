WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Mick Foley Explains Reasoning For Leaving Twitter

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Nov 17, 2022

During the latest episode of Foley is Pod, Mick Foley gave his reasons for why he's decided to leave Twitter.

"It would be easy to blame the atmosphere on Twitter. That was part of it, but since day one, I had trouble using Twitter in moderation, so it's mostly on me. I struggled with it. I think a lot of people do. Then you get to where you're spending hours a day just looking at everything on there, and as it became progressively more divisive, I began to feel like I was swimming in a pool full of turds. One turd, you can dodge that turd. Right? You can still enjoy the crystal clear water. But at a certain point, when being on Twitter just becomes an exercise in dodging turds, it's time to get out of the water and that's what I did."

Source: wrestlingnews.co
Tags: #wwe #mick foley

